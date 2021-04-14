Video
60 more held over Hefazat mayhem in B’baria

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 13: Police have arrested 60 people, including several activists and supporters of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, for their involvement in violence in Brahmanbaria during March 26-28.
The arrests were made during      special drives conducted by police on Monday. Among the arrested persons, 16 are leaders of BNP, Jamaat and Hefazat, police said.
So far, 168 people have been arrested in several cases filed over the violence. Of them, 128 belong to Hefazat, 37 to BNP and three to Jamaat-shibir, ASP (Crime and Administraion) M Raisuddin said.
Police said 49 cases have so far been filed with different police stations in this regard accusing over 38,000 people.
On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between law enforcers and Hefazat men at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.
The Hefazat men staged a demonstration against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
During Hefazat's countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal the following day, protesting police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, Hefazat activists set fire to three buildings including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.
They attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor Rail Station in Brahmanbaria.
Besides, the hartal supporters also carried out vandalism at some private and government  establishments including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, Police Lines, Industrial School, Land office, Alauddin Music Academy,  Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.
They also set fire to Alauddin Music Academy building, land office in Sadar upazila and Industrial School building during the mayhem.
The hartal supporters also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and confined some journalists to the club building.



