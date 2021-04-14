Abdul Matin Khasru on life support

Awami League lawmaker and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Matin Khasru, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been put on life support at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

'Sir (Abdul Matin Khasru) has been put on life support around 11:30am today after his condition deteriorated," Advocate Md Mohin Miah, personal assistant to the lawmaker, said on Tuesday.

Abdul Matin Khasru, also a presidium member of Awami League, was admitted to CMH on March 16 after being infected with Covid-19.

He was shifted to the ICU on March 28, when the sodium level in his blood dropped. The former law minister's corona test result came back negative on April 1.

He was transferred to general cabin from the intensive care unit (ICU) on April 3 after his condition slightly improved. He was shifted to ICU of CMH again on the night of April 6.

Khasru was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2021-2022 in the election held on March 10 and 11.

A program was held on Monday where the outgoing committee of the SCBA transferred charges to the newly elected committee.







