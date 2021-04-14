Banks to remain open for 3 hours from 10:00am



Customers crowd the Sonali Bank headquarters in Dhaka's Motijheel on Tuesday, a day before the new virus lockdown begins nationwide. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Banks will remain open from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm to facilitate the financial transactions, said a notification of the central bank on Tuesday.

However, the bank authorities are allowed to conduct internal official activities until 2:30 pm

Earlier, the Cabinet Division requested the Bangladesh Bank to keep banking services open during the lockdown.

The instruction came a day after the central bank issued a circular, asking to keep regular banking service closed in line with the government restrictions, imposed for eight days from April 14-21.

On Monday, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification to keep all government and private

offices, including the financial institutions, closed during the lockdown.

Following that notification, the central bank decided to keep banking services closed during the lockdown.







Following an instruction of the Cabinet Division, Bangladesh Bank has asked the banks to operate on a limited scale until further notice.Banks will remain open from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm to facilitate the financial transactions, said a notification of the central bank on Tuesday.However, the bank authorities are allowed to conduct internal official activities until 2:30 pmEarlier, the Cabinet Division requested the Bangladesh Bank to keep banking services open during the lockdown.The instruction came a day after the central bank issued a circular, asking to keep regular banking service closed in line with the government restrictions, imposed for eight days from April 14-21.On Monday, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification to keep all government and privateoffices, including the financial institutions, closed during the lockdown.Following that notification, the central bank decided to keep banking services closed during the lockdown.