coronavirus update bangladesh

l 69 more die, total 9,891 l 6,028 newly infected, total 6,97,985 l Samples tested in 24 hours - 32,955 l 4,853 patients newly recovered World l Total active cases 23,920,855

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 46