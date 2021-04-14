Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Front Page
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 46
l 69 more die, total 9,891
l 6,028 newly infected, total 6,97,985
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 32,955
l 4,853 patients newly recovered
World
l Total active cases 23,920,855
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
60 more held over Hefazat mayhem in B’baria
Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
‘Don’t play with fire’: China tells US after 25 China jets enter Taiwan air zone
Banks to remain open for 3 hours from 10:00am
coronavirus update bangladesh
Holy Ramadan begins today
69 Covid-19 deaths, 6,028 cases in a day
Mad rush for home
Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft