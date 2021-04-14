Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Holy Ramadan begins today

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Muslims in Bangladesh will start observing the holy month of Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence, from today (Wednesday).
The moon was sighted on Tuesday.
Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessing and benediction, will be observed on the night of May 9.
The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at Islamic
Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office.
Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.
This year, maximum 20 people, including two imams, can attend Tarabi prayers in mosques. The step was taken to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.
Besides, no public gathering for iftar will be allowed.
On April 6, the Religious Affairs Ministry asked people to offer Zohr prayers at home instead of Jum'a on Friday considering the current situation of coronavirus.
This year, devotees have been directed not to arrange iftar gatherings and sehri in mosques during Ramadan to contain the recent surge in Covid-19 infections.
The Religious Affairs Ministry on April 5 issued new directives in this connection.
The government has rearranged the office timing for Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions.
Meanwhile, residents of as many as 13 villages in Faridpur began the fasting month on Tuesday, in accordance with Saudi Arabia.
The residents of the villages under Shekhar and Rupapat unions in Boalmari upazilas began their dawn-to-sunset fast after having 'Sehri' in the early hours, said Mohammad Israfil Molla, chairman of Shekhar Union.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
60 more held over Hefazat mayhem in B’baria
Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
‘Don’t play with fire’: China tells US after 25 China jets enter Taiwan air zone
Banks to remain open for 3 hours from 10:00am
coronavirus update bangladesh
Holy Ramadan begins today
69 Covid-19 deaths, 6,028 cases in a day
Mad rush for home


Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft