Holy Ramadan begins today

Muslims in Bangladesh will start observing the holy month of Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence, from today (Wednesday).

The moon was sighted on Tuesday.

Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessing and benediction, will be observed on the night of May 9.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at Islamic

Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

This year, maximum 20 people, including two imams, can attend Tarabi prayers in mosques. The step was taken to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

Besides, no public gathering for iftar will be allowed.

On April 6, the Religious Affairs Ministry asked people to offer Zohr prayers at home instead of Jum'a on Friday considering the current situation of coronavirus.

This year, devotees have been directed not to arrange iftar gatherings and sehri in mosques during Ramadan to contain the recent surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Religious Affairs Ministry on April 5 issued new directives in this connection.

The government has rearranged the office timing for Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions.

Meanwhile, residents of as many as 13 villages in Faridpur began the fasting month on Tuesday, in accordance with Saudi Arabia.

The residents of the villages under Shekhar and Rupapat unions in Boalmari upazilas began their dawn-to-sunset fast after having 'Sehri' in the early hours, said Mohammad Israfil Molla, chairman of Shekhar Union.











