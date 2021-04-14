69 Covid-19 deaths, 6,028 cases in a day

The country on Tuesday witnessed 69 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 9,891, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 6,028 more people were infected with the deadly virus during the period, bringing the number of infections to 697,985, the release added.

The current infection rate stands at 18.29 per cent while the death rate at 1.42 per cent.

Besides, 4,853 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 83.95 per cent recovery rate

A total of 32,955 samples were tested at 255 labs across the country. Meanwhile, 29376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 248 labs across the country.

Among the deceased, 43 were men and 26 were women. Of them, 63 died at hospitals, five at home and one on the way to hospital.

Forty-one of the dead were in Dhaka, 13 in Chattogram, three each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Rangpur, two in Sylhet, and one was in Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,376 of the total deceased were men and 2,515 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,961,823 lives and infected at least 137,393,550 people across the world till Tuesday, according to Worldometer.

And, as many as 110,552,289 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 221 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







