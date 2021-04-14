Mad rush for home



Thousands of people cram Shimulia ferry terminal to go to their village homes flouting Covid health safety guidelines on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This correspondent on Tuesday morning found a huge number of home-bound people waiting at the Gabtali Bus Stand since dawn.

Talking to the Daily

Observer, Abu Saleq who was going to his village home in Magura, said his family hired a microbus to reach his village home in absence of long-distance public transports.

Besides, a long queue of microbuses, private cars, motorcycles, CNG-run auto-rickshaw, pickups and trucks were seen at the Aricha Ghat and Paturia Ghats.

Many of them were found returning homes at the risk of their lives and their little children and family members.

Passengers said they were going to ghats first and from there they would catch a local bus to reach their homes.

As soon as a microbus or private car stopped at the Gabtoli Bus Stand, people in hundreds jostled to board it defying all kinds of health hygiene rules.

And the drivers too crammed their vehicles with excessive number of passengers giving a damn to the health guidelines.

They were also charging extra fare from passengers taking advantages of their helpless condition.

Yusuf Ali, a passenger, said he was renting a car for Tk2, 000 to reach Aricha Ghat as the long-distance bus was not available.

Uber private car driver Ruhul Amin had been carrying passengers from Gabtali to Aricha and Paturia Ghats for the past few days during the lockdown.

He said they were carrying passengers to Aricha and Paturia ghats for Tk500 to Tk600 per head. For this, he had to pay middlemen at Gabtali Bus Stand Tk200-300. Passengers are picked up by brokers, he said.

Shamsul Alam said he was carrying passengers to the ghats for Tk800-Tk1, 000 per head.

Traffic Police Sergeant Hasanat, who was on duty at the Gabtoli Bus Stand, said a cases were being filed against microbuses and private cars which were illegally taking passengers from the Gabtoli Bus Stand.

He said it was not possible for him to detain everyone as he was on duty here alone.

However, he said 60 people had been detained since morning and cases had been filed against them.







