Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Countrywide ‘strict’ lockdown starts

Factories, banks, stock markets, kitchen markets to remain open

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

An eight-day nationwide strict lockdown began from 6:00am today (Wednesday) to contain the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
To enforce the strict lockdown, the government has already issued several instructions banning people and vehicular movements across the country.
All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed during the lockdown. But, all employees must be present at their work stations.
However, the banks will remain open from 10:00am to 1:00pm for transactions during lockdown, said Serajul Islam, a spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank.
Trading on the stock markets will also continue from 10:00am to 12:30pm, said Rezaul Karim, a spokesperson for the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The authorities     concerned, including law enforcement authorities, have taken several steps to enforce the lockdown strictly.
Bangladesh Police on Tuesday launched a special app 'Movement Pass' to control the movement of people during the week-long lockdown imposed by the government from today.
However, factories and industries, health services, Covid-19 vaccination activities, print and electronic media, production and transportation of essential products, all emergency services like electricity, water, gas and petroleum services, fire service, port activities in both land, river, sea, telephone and internet services, construction works, train services for carrying vegetable and fruits, transportation of fertilizer, seeds, pesticides and equipment, crops, relief distribution, private security systems and food shops and hotels-restaurants will remain open for takeaway or online supply from 12:00 noon to7:00pm and 12:00am to 6:00am, according to the government notification issued on Monday by the Cabinet Division.
However, this rule would not be applicable to the employees of air, sea, river and land ports and their related offices.
Bangladesh Supreme Court has issued directives for the courts and the employees working under its jurisdiction.
According to the notification, the kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be sold at open places from 9:00am to 3:00pm in accordance with hygiene rules. The market authorities and local administrations must ensure maintaining hygiene rules.
As it is the Boro harvest season, the district administration will coordinate the transportation of agricultural workers for meeting up the emergency necessity of Boro paddy harvesting.
The circular said all modes of transports on roads, waterways, railways and airways including domestic and international flights will remain suspended. However the restriction would not be applicable in case of transportation of commodities, production and emergency services.
The authorities of the industries and factories, which will remain open during the restriction, will run offices with their own management complying with health guidelines. However, the entities must ensure transportation for their workers.
People would not be allowed to come out of their houses during the restriction period except for emergency necessities of medicine and buying daily essentials, treatment and burial or funeral of dead bodies.
However, one can go for vaccination by showing the vaccine card.
The district and field administrations across the country have been asked to take effective steps to implement the guidelines strictly while law enforcement agencies have been asked to intensify regular patrols.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) authorities will empower the civil and police administration to take legal action on behalf of the DG Health.
The Religious Affairs Ministry has issued guidelines on the congregation of only 20 devotees for Jumma and Tarawee prayers following health rules.
Key Points of Lockdown
To be allowed to remain open
1.    Factories, industries and banks
2.    Print and electronic media
3.    Production and transportation of essential products
4.    All emergency services like electricity, water, gas and petroleum services, fire service, port activities in both land, river, sea, telephone and internet services
5.    Construction works
6.    Train services for carrying vegetable, fruits
7.    Transportation of fertilizer, seeds, pesticides and equipment, crops
8.    Transportation of relief distribution
9.    Health services, Covid-19 vaccination activities
10.    Private security systems
11.    Food shops, hotels-restaurants for takeaway or online supply from 12:00 noon to7:00pm and 12:00am to 6:00am
12.    Kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be sold at open places from 9:00am to 3:00pm

.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
60 more held over Hefazat mayhem in B’baria
Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
‘Don’t play with fire’: China tells US after 25 China jets enter Taiwan air zone
Banks to remain open for 3 hours from 10:00am
coronavirus update bangladesh
Holy Ramadan begins today
69 Covid-19 deaths, 6,028 cases in a day
Mad rush for home


Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft