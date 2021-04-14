Video
Pahela Baishakh today

No public celebrations, President, PM greet nation

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The country is set to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, on Wednesday upholding the rich cultural values and rituals of the Bengalis. But, there will be no programmes marking the day due to upsurge of Covid-19 transmission and strict lockdown imposed by the government to contain spread of the virus.
Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bengalis bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year. It's a public holiday.
On this occasion, usually the people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali dresses. Young women wear red-bordered white saree and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men wear white panjabi or kurta and pyjama.
But, the people would not get scope of roaming this year due to the restriction. As a result, the shops
which sell Pahela Boishakh dresses have missed the occasion.
Due to the restrictions, the organizers have already postponed the traditional Mongol Shovajatra across the country. The musical programme of Chhayanat, a leading cultural organisation organizes every year at Ramna Batamul, was also postponed.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.
Welcoming the people and urging them to keep alert and stay safe at home to contain the deadly virus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday addressed the nation on different media.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels will broadcast several recorded programmes marking celebration of the day. Improved traditional food will be distributed among jail inmates, patients in hospitals and orphanages on the occasion.
Different national dailies will publish colourful supplements while Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private TV channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of Pahela Baishakh.
Some historians attribute the Bengali calendar to the 7th century King Shashanka, which was later modified by Mughal Emperor Akbar for the purpose of tax collection.
During the Mughal rule, land taxes were collected from Bengalis according to Islamic Hijri calendar. This calendar was a lunar calendar, and its new year did not coincide with the solar agricultural cycles.
Emperor Akbar asked the royal astronomer Fathullah Shirazi to create a new calendar by combining the lunar Islamic calendar and solar Hindu calendar already in use, and this was known as Fasholi shan (harvest calendar).


