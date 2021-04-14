Maulana Hasan quits Hefazat

Maulana Abdullah Mohammad Hasan, nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, has left his post from the organization over the resort incident of Mamunul Haque and some other issues that happened recently.

Mohammad Hasan, also the president of Bangladesh Faraezi Andolon made the announcement at a press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

It is clear that after the demise of Allama Ahmed Shafi, the founder of Hefazat-e-Islam, a crisis of competent leadership has arisen in the organization. Grouping and factionalism have also been created, said Maulana Hasan.

He said, people from different parties and different ideologies have infiltrated into Hefazat and they are trying to bring Hefazat-e-Islam to the forefront in order to achieve their political interests.

Some leaders of the organization had ignored the majority opinion and forced them to go on Hartal.

Considering this fact, I have decided to left the organisation. Whether anybody will get hurt or delighted following this decision is not my headache.

Faraezi Andolon and I will work now for the nation's welfare, he added.

He placed some demands to the government including demand for keeping all Kawmi Madrasaopen and to stop the harassment of Alems.