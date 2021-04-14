Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography

Police have started a case against Islamist orator Rofiqul Islam Madani under the Pornography Control Act.

Besides anti-state activities, Madani watched and kept pornographic videos on his mobile phone, said Mohammad Iltutmish, a deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Iltutmish also said on Tuesday the police filed a petition with Gazipur Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court seeking a seven-day remand to grill Madani. The court is set to hear the petition on Thursday.

Experts found the pornographic videos after seizing Madani's phone following his arrest in Netrakona by the Rapid Action Battalion on Apr 8, said Gachha Police Station OC Ismail Hossain.

Charges under the Digital Security Act have also been brought against Madani, the OC said.

The RAB said they arrested Madani on charges of spreading hate through his speech.

He is accused of spreading negative and provocative remarks about the administration through YouTube.

Several destructive activities were carried out in various places, including Brahmanbaria and Chattogram, following Madani's provocative statements.

In his mid-20s, the diminutive Madani is known as a 'child orator'.

The police detained him in Dhaka's Motijheel during radical group Hifazat-e Islam's violent protests on Mar 25 against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. He was released later and not named in a case over the violence.

-bdnews24.com







