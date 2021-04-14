Video
Govt to buy devices to stop irregularities of mobile operators

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Shaikh Shahrukh

The government is mulling over a plan to buy a device to detect irregularities of mobile operators.
This device can be used to check the quality of 5G network as well as the quality of all existing networks.  
The proposed cost for the device is Tk25 crore. With this device, mobile operators will not be able to hide the quality of service. BTRC with this device can easily detect bad quality services of the mobile operators.
A BTRC source said BTRC had recently taken this initiative. The tender process has already started.
BTRC has taken initiative to procure two sets of high performance drive test tools to test the 'Quality of Service' of mobile operators. The decision was finalized at the 250th meeting of the BTRC.  
BTRC has a set of equipment for this test with a capacity of 8 ports (A party) and 4 ports (B party).  But each of the new drive test tools (A Party) being bought has 12 ports.  
Another B party has 32 ports. There are also two chassis based tools, each with a capacity of 24 ports.
Asked about this BTRC, E&O Department Deputy Director Dr. Shamsuzzoha, said, "Tenders have been invited for the purchase of equipment. April 26 is the last day for submission of tenders."  Two sets will be bought for outdoor while the other two sets for indoor uses.  
A review of the documents showed that the BTRC had only a set of instruments to measure Quality of service (QoS), which also has lots of limitations.
This device is over 4-year old. Mobile network coverage and subscriber numbers have also increased in the country during this period.
Despite the increase in network traffic, customer complaints about the low quality service have increased in recent times as mobile operators do not buy new waves accordingly.  
BTRC thinks that it is necessary to buy updated equipment for this. The commission is using 8-port equipment in ongoing drive test activities.
Of them, 4 ports are for measuring voice service and 4 ports are for measuring data service (Internet). Due to capacity limitations, it is not possible to measure 2G and 3G voice services simultaneously with older devices. 



