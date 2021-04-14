Police launch app for ‘Movement Pass’ during lockdown



Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed launches an app for emergency movement pass at Rajarbag Police Lines Auditorium on Tuesday. The citizens of Dhaka will have to collect the movement pass to go outside during the weeklong strict lockdown begins today (Wednesday). photo : Observer

After the inauguration of the app named 'Movement Pass'-- police have received some 1.25 lakh applications in the first one hour while 15,000 in a minute, according to the Police Headquarters.

While inaugurating the app @Rajarbagh Police Lines, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed has said he did not want to see anybody outside from April 14.

"It is not mandatory to take a movement pass. We are not forcing anyone, neither there is any legal issue here. But, if anyone comes outside without the pass, must face police interrogation," he said.

The police boss urged all not to come out of home without emergency to strictly implement the lockdown in view of containing the spread of coronavirus.

"Don't want to see anybody outside from April 14. If anybody needs to go outside because of urgency, he/she should have to wear face mask. Sanitize yourself soon after entering houses so that none of your near and dear ones get infected through you," he said.

"We will curb the second wave like we did last year. But we need to stop unnecessary movement," he added.

He also said that journalists do not need movement pass for travel during the week-long nationwide strict lockdown imposed by the government. "The police initiated movement pass for those who have urgency to go out of home. Movement pass is required for official travel or in emergency need. But, journalists do not need the pass," said the police boss.

Replying to questions from journalists about how marginalised people, who have no internet access or smartphones, will collect the pass, the IGP said, "About seven crore people in the country use internet. If no one from the marginalised population can, they can take their neighbours' help. Besides, we'll get daily feedback from the media."

Asked whether journalists need any movement pass, the IGP said they do not need any pass as they are out of the purview of the strict restriction as per the government circular.

How to apply for movement pass

One needs to visit this link, movementpass.police.gov.bd, and put his or her mobile phone number to have a one-time password in the mobile phone to go through the process to get the movement pass.

Necessary information

People should enter their names, gender, age, reasons for movement, scheduled date and time for movement, NID card, information about vehicles and image.

However, all are not allowed to have the movement pass. Only those who have emergency reasons for movement can apply for it.





Police on Tuesday launched a special app to control the movement of people during the week-long lockdown imposed by the government from Wednesday.After the inauguration of the app named 'Movement Pass'-- police have received some 1.25 lakh applications in the first one hour while 15,000 in a minute, according to the Police Headquarters.While inaugurating the app @Rajarbagh Police Lines, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed has said he did not want to see anybody outside from April 14."It is not mandatory to take a movement pass. We are not forcing anyone, neither there is any legal issue here. But, if anyone comes outside without the pass, must face police interrogation," he said.The police boss urged all not to come out of home without emergency to strictly implement the lockdown in view of containing the spread of coronavirus."Don't want to see anybody outside from April 14. If anybody needs to go outside because of urgency, he/she should have to wear face mask. Sanitize yourself soon after entering houses so that none of your near and dear ones get infected through you," he said."We will curb the second wave like we did last year. But we need to stop unnecessary movement," he added.He also said that journalists do not need movement pass for travel during the week-long nationwide strict lockdown imposed by the government. "The police initiated movement pass for those who have urgency to go out of home. Movement pass is required for official travel or in emergency need. But, journalists do not need the pass," said the police boss.Replying to questions from journalists about how marginalised people, who have no internet access or smartphones, will collect the pass, the IGP said, "About seven crore people in the country use internet. If no one from the marginalised population can, they can take their neighbours' help. Besides, we'll get daily feedback from the media."Asked whether journalists need any movement pass, the IGP said they do not need any pass as they are out of the purview of the strict restriction as per the government circular.How to apply for movement passOne needs to visit this link, movementpass.police.gov.bd, and put his or her mobile phone number to have a one-time password in the mobile phone to go through the process to get the movement pass.Necessary informationPeople should enter their names, gender, age, reasons for movement, scheduled date and time for movement, NID card, information about vehicles and image.However, all are not allowed to have the movement pass. Only those who have emergency reasons for movement can apply for it.