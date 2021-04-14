Myanmar heading towards Syria-style ‘full-blown conflict’

GENEVA, Apr 13: The UN rights chief warned Tuesday Myanmar could be spiralling towards a "full-blown" Syrian-style conflict, after a two-month crackdown that a local monitoring group says has already claimed more than 700 lives.

Myanmar is in chaos and its economy has been paralysed since the military seized power from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. Warning of possible crimes against humanity, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday urged countries to take immediate action to push Myanmar's military to stop its "campaign of repression and slaughter of its people."

Daily rallies across Myanmar have been met with live rounds. At least 710 civilians have been killed as of late Monday, including 50 children, according to a local monitoring group. "I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading towards a full-blown conflict," Bachelet said in a statement. "There are clear echoes of Syria in 2011," she warned, referring to the start of a civil war that over the past decade has killed nearly 400,000 people and forced more than six million to flee the country. -AFP





