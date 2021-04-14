US recommends ‘pause’ in use of J&J vaccine over blood clot fears

WASHINGTON, Apr 13: US health authorities recommended a "pause" Tuesday in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" over potential links to a rare type of blood clot, in a blow to the country's immunization campaign.

The disorder appears similar to that observed in rare cases of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe -- and the shots by both companies are based on adenovirus vector technology.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a type of clot in the brain called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).

All the cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 14 days after vaccination. As of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the single-shot J&J vaccine had been administered in the US -- meaning that the rare effect appears to have been detected in around one in a million cases. "People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider," the FDA said. -AFP





