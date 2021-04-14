Video
Home Back Page

Lockdown

Eight special parcel trains to operate from today

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Railway will operate eight special parcel trains on different routes to transport agricultural goods and other products during the countrywide lockdown to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus.
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon in a press briefing said the parcel trains will operate alongside the other freight trains amid the lockdown to keep people's life uninturrpted.
Bangladesh is set to undergo a "strict lockdown" from April 14.
The Ministry has taken the decision for continue transportation of agricultural goods, he said adding that currently Bangladesh Railway is transporting oil, fertilizers and other goods.
Train on Dhaka-Sylhet route will start from Dhaka at 3:30 pm and the return train will leave Sylhet at 6:45 am the next day, on Chattogram-Sarishabari route train will leave Chattogram at 3 pm and the return train will leave Sarishabari at 5:30 am the next day.
On Saturday, Monday and Wednesday the train on Khulna-Chilahati route will start from Khulna at 3:30 pm and the return train will leave Chilahati at 3:30 pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Another train will be operated on Bir Muktijoddha Shirajul Islam to Dhaka  route on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.


