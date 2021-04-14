Experts for field hospitals to prevent C-19 deaths

The prevalence of corona has increased with the appearance of new variants of coronavirus in the country. Currently, corona situation has taken a terrible turn. Within last two weeks, the number of deaths and infections in the country has increased. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the stress of these patients. Now it's urgent to build field hospitals for better treatment and isolation of the corona patients said public health experts.

Some 83 people died in a single day on Monday. The incidence of coronavirus has increased due to the emergence of new variants. This has led to a crisis in all types of beds in public and private hospitals. Many hospitals are serving more patients than the number of beds at their disposal. Even after visiting four or five hospitals, the desired service is not available. Deaths are happening in ambulances even without being admitted to any hospital. For this reason, experts have suggested for setting up a field hospital on an urgent basis to prevent this horrific death and infection of corona in the country.

In their opinion, the number of corona patients is increasing in the country at an increasing rate. To ensure the treatment of this huge number of patients, it is necessary to establish some field hospitals. There, patients will receive the necessary treatment and isolation will be provided.

However, the field hospital must have oxygen system. These hospitals need to be set up in populated areas, so that a large number of patients can go there and critical patients can be sent to the hospital from there.

Public health experts also suggested that a number of precautions should be taken before setting up a field hospital. Because, in last year, the government spent large sums of money on field hospitals; but it was done in a place that was far away from most of the residential areas of the city. As a result, it did not work. Only money has been wasted. Even in some government hospitals in the capital, extra beds were increased for Covid patients. They are also unavailable now. It is important to make the necessary checks and balances before increasing the number of beds and medical services in different health centres, including the establishment of field hospitals. So that Corona patients get effective medical care.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that the government has already taken steps to increase the number of general beds and ICU beds in some government hospitals in the capital. In addition, the hospitals that were dedicated to the Covid patient service last year are being reopened.

About a couple of weeks ago, initiatives were taken to set up a hospital with more than one thousand beds at Dhaka North City Corporation Market in Mohakhali. A large quantity of equipment was also purchased for setting up of the hospital there. But a market needs enough time to transform into a hospital. Apart from that, it is not clear when it will be ready.

Prof Nazmul Islam, Director of DGHS (Disease Control) and spokesperson of Corona situation, said, "The government is considering setting up a field hospital. We are trying to find the right place. If the location can be determined, it will be possible to establish a field hospital quickly and ensure the treatment of Covid patients."

Recently, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Facilities for corona patients are also being increased in government hospitals. Even if one inch of hospital space is vacant, no patient will be deprived of treatment."

According to DGHS, there are 998 high-flow nasal cannulas, 877 oxygen concentrators and 14,533 oxygen cylinders in various hospitals across the country. However, the central oxygen supply system has not been ensured in all the hospitals yet.

Analyzing the situation, Prof Dr Sheikh Md Shahidullah said a thousand-bed field hospital must be set up quickly to ensure treatment of a growing number of corona patients. If there is a shortage of government doctors, contract doctors can be hired. Otherwise, it will not be possible to prevent the death of the increasing number of patients."

Mushtaq Hossain, an advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and a prominent Epidemiologist, said, "The establishment of a field hospital has become very urgent at the moment. Field hospitals need to be set up as soon as possible to ensure treatment and isolation of corona patients. The decision to reopen the closed hospitals has been delayed. However, field hospitals have to be set up in populated areas. Hospitals cannot be set up in places where it is difficult for the public to go."





