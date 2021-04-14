TCB to continue selling its products despite lockdown

The selling of essential products by the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will continue across the country despite the strict lockdown enforced by the government to rein in the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The TCB has been selling its essential items everyday with an affordable price across the country including in the capital.

The government will enforce a week-long strict lockdown from today to control the spread of the pandemic while the country is also under lockdown since April 5 with some restrictions.

Senior secretary of the Commerce Ministry Dr Md Jafar Uddin said that the TCB, as part of rendering its emergency services, would continue selling of essential products during the strict lockdown to be enforced from tomorrow by following the health guidelines. -BSS







