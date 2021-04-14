Video
Editorial

Have a blessed Ramadan and New Year

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021

This year the holy month of Ramadan arrives in the midst of a surging second wave of Coronavirus and growing uncertainty, far critical than last year. At the same time the month coincides with the Bengali New Year and also a week of 'stricter' lockdown. However, despite all challenges we have time and again proved to be a nation of hope and courage.

For years on end Ramadan had been a special month relating to its traditions linked to fasting, offering special prayers, and practicing charity and also to indulge in needful and needless shopping sprees. If the Coronavirus has taught one valuable lesson, that to say, the pandemic has befittingly slapped into the face of an increasingly consumerist society fast getting disconnected from the spiritual world. However, the unprecedented health crisis also gives us the opportunity for introspection and self-evaluation regarding where we stand as responsible and caring human beings.

Mankind has truly progressed significantly in scientific fields, but it still remains utterly helpless in the face of a novel and a fast changing invisible virus. Not even one among the top 5 vaccines in the world can ensure that it is triumphant against all C -19 virus variants. It is time to shed off all unnecessary egotism and start believing that we are not in full control of our destiny, there is a maker and he is in full control.

As humans, we will definitely try our best, within our limited capabilities, to overcome the Corona curse, but at the same time we must have full faith in the god almighty and the divine decree. That said --the holy month offers an opportunity to such introspection while inspire us to exercise restraint, leave aside our differences, make sacrifices and be generous with fellow human beings. Moreover, it also directs us to be the best we can, as individuals.

As we struggle with this formidable foe--Covid-19--let us all embody the spirit of Ramadan and bring out the best in ourselves. That said--comply fully with lockdown rules, follow health hygiene, aid government adopted measures to combat the pandemic and draw ourselves closer to our maker.

In conclusion, let us start this holy month with a renewed pledge to practice ourselves tolerance, acceptance of others and empathy for our fellow beings. At the same time, let's also quietly celebrate Pahela Boishakh at our homes, in the spirit that will survive all odds and manifest itself in the most trying of circumstances.

Stay safe, stay home.



