Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:07 AM
Home Countryside

Free agri-incentives given in districts

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Agriculture incentives were given free of cost in different districts of the country recently.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: At a 50 per cent subsidy, three harvester machines were given to farmers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The agriculture incentive tools were handed over by Upazila Chairman Prof Md Rafikur Rahman at a function held on the Upazila Agriculture Extension Office premises.
According to the office sources, in response to an application from farmers, the harvesters have been given.
UNO Ashekul Haq presided over the function. Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum was present as special guest at the function.
At that time, Upazila Agriculture Extension officers Ala Uddin and Bishwajit Ray were      present.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: High-yielding Aush seed and fertiliser were distributed among farmers in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The distribution of the agriculture incentives was made at a function held on the Upazila Office premises.
It was attended by Upazila Chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawladar as chief guest. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain presided over the function.
It was attended, among others, by Upazila Vice-Chairman Moshref Hossain Khan, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Maniruzzaman, and Poura-Awami League's General Secretary Enayet Khan Sana.
A total of 1,400 farmers got 5 kg seeds and 30 kg fertilisers each.
KAUKHALI, PIROJPUR: A total  of 950 farmers got high-yielding Aush seed and fertiliser in Kaukhali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
To make the distribution of these free agriculture incentives, a function was organised by the Upazila Agriculture Extension Office.
It was presided over by UNO Musammat Khaleda Khatun. Among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Mridul Ahmed Suman, Union Chairmen Aminur Rashid Milton and Mahamud Khan Khokan, and Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Ripon Chandra Bhadra were present at the function.
According to the office, each farmer got 5 kg seeds, 20 kg DAP fertilisers, and 10 kg MOP ones.
KISHOREGANJ: Fertiliser and seed were distributed among famers in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Sunday.
A total of 1,300 farmers got these free agriculture incentives. Each of them was given 5 kg Aush seeds, 20 kg DAP fertilisers, and 10 kg MOP ones. Besides, three combined harvesters were also given for farmers.
Local MP Nur Mohammad attended the function as chief guest. Among others, UNO A.K.M Lutfur Rahman, Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Hasan Alamin, Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station Sarowar Jahan, and Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Abdus Salam were present at the function.
Speakers stressed the need for development of the agriculture sector in the district.



