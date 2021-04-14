Scarcity of drinking water sparks diarrhoeal disease at Sharankhola



The photo shows some diarrhoea patients at Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

According to official sources, the sudden diarrhoea appearance has been caused by drinking water crisis in the upazila.

At present, over 50 are undergoing diarrheal treatment in the 50-bed Upazila Health Complex.

A visit found huge diarrhoea patients in the hospital; Diarrhoea Ward holds no empty bed; and many patients were seen on veranda.

In the last 10 days, more than 50 diarrhoea patients were admitted into the hospital. Besides, after taking primary treatment, many patients went back to their houses.

In different areas of the upazila, diarrhoea cases are being reported.

Hospital sources said, at present drinking water crisis is prevailing in the upazila.

Due to heat stress of Chaitra (Bangla summer month), water sources including ponds have dried up. Besides, the tube-well water contains salinity; as a result, villagers are getting affected by diarrhoea for drinking polluted water; elderly men are the most affected.

Diarrhoea patient Abdul Jalil Haldar, 45, of Sonatala Village at Southkhali Uniom in the upazila was admitted on Saturday (April 10). He said, basically there is no water in ponds of their area; there is water in some ponds; this water is not drinkable; the water colour has been faded.

But people are drinking this water after treating with alum.

Swapan Kumar Ray, 40, of Khejurbaria Village at Dhansagar Union, his wife Sathi Rani Ray, 30, Emili Aktar, 22, of Khada Village at Rayeda Union, Jasmin Begum, 30, of Tafalbari Village, and Mariam Begum,70, of Amragachhia Village said, they have been affected by diarrhoea for drinking polluted water.

Physician Pallab Biswas in Emergency Department of the hospital said, many patients are going back after taking treatment from the department.

According to field sources, numerous people are becoming diarrhoea-infected in different areas of the upazila.

Nursing Supervisor Reba Rani Debnath in Sharankhoa Upazila Health Complex said, this year's pressure from diarrhoea patients is higher than that of other years.

Earlier two or three diarrhoea patients would come in a month, she mentioned, adding, but this year already 62 including children, women and elderly people have been admitted.

Due to bed scarcity in the diarrhoea ward, patients have been accommodated on the veranda, she mentioned.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Farida Yasmin said, there is a serious drinking water crisis in the locality; most people are drinking polluted water and getting affected by diarrhoea.

If the water problem is not solved, the diarrhoea situation is likely to be worse, she warned.

The admitted patients, she added, are being provided with adequate treatment.

According to her, there is adequate stock of medicines in the hospital, including oral saline and IV saline.





MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Apr 13: The number of diarrhoea patients has risen in Sharankhola Upazila of the district in the last few days.According to official sources, the sudden diarrhoea appearance has been caused by drinking water crisis in the upazila.At present, over 50 are undergoing diarrheal treatment in the 50-bed Upazila Health Complex.A visit found huge diarrhoea patients in the hospital; Diarrhoea Ward holds no empty bed; and many patients were seen on veranda.In the last 10 days, more than 50 diarrhoea patients were admitted into the hospital. Besides, after taking primary treatment, many patients went back to their houses.In different areas of the upazila, diarrhoea cases are being reported.Hospital sources said, at present drinking water crisis is prevailing in the upazila.Due to heat stress of Chaitra (Bangla summer month), water sources including ponds have dried up. Besides, the tube-well water contains salinity; as a result, villagers are getting affected by diarrhoea for drinking polluted water; elderly men are the most affected.Diarrhoea patient Abdul Jalil Haldar, 45, of Sonatala Village at Southkhali Uniom in the upazila was admitted on Saturday (April 10). He said, basically there is no water in ponds of their area; there is water in some ponds; this water is not drinkable; the water colour has been faded.But people are drinking this water after treating with alum.Swapan Kumar Ray, 40, of Khejurbaria Village at Dhansagar Union, his wife Sathi Rani Ray, 30, Emili Aktar, 22, of Khada Village at Rayeda Union, Jasmin Begum, 30, of Tafalbari Village, and Mariam Begum,70, of Amragachhia Village said, they have been affected by diarrhoea for drinking polluted water.Physician Pallab Biswas in Emergency Department of the hospital said, many patients are going back after taking treatment from the department.According to field sources, numerous people are becoming diarrhoea-infected in different areas of the upazila.Nursing Supervisor Reba Rani Debnath in Sharankhoa Upazila Health Complex said, this year's pressure from diarrhoea patients is higher than that of other years.Earlier two or three diarrhoea patients would come in a month, she mentioned, adding, but this year already 62 including children, women and elderly people have been admitted.Due to bed scarcity in the diarrhoea ward, patients have been accommodated on the veranda, she mentioned.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Farida Yasmin said, there is a serious drinking water crisis in the locality; most people are drinking polluted water and getting affected by diarrhoea.If the water problem is not solved, the diarrhoea situation is likely to be worse, she warned.The admitted patients, she added, are being provided with adequate treatment.According to her, there is adequate stock of medicines in the hospital, including oral saline and IV saline.