Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:07 AM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in three separate road accidents in three districts- Noakhali, Pabna and Sirajganj, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A man was killed and two others were injured when a brick-laden pickup van turned turtle in Begumganj Upazila of the  district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Md Parvej Hossain, 26, was the son of late Abul Kashem of Kadirpur Union under the upazila.
Locals said the pickup van overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Nazirupur area around 8 am, leaving day-labourer Parvej dead on the spot and two others injured.
Begumganj Police Station OC Kamruzzaman Sikdar said the body was recovered from the spot.
PABNA: A van-puller was killed as a microbus hit his vehicle in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Tajul Islam, 48, was the son of late Sadek Ali of Joynagar village in Salimpur Union under the upazila.
Locals said a microbus rammed into Tajul's van in front of Rooppur CNG pump in the morning, leaving him injured.
Locals rushed him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
In-charge of Pakshi Highway Police Outpost Moniruzzaman said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: An auto van driver was killed as a truck ran over the vehicle in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Md Sujan Ali Sheikh, 28, was the son of Insab Ali Sheikh, a resident of the upazila.
Bangabandhu Setu West Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Kamrul Islam said a speedy truck rammed into the van in Balukol area on the Dhaka-Uttar Banga Highway around 9 pm, leaving the driver dead on the spot.
Police recovered the body around 10 pm and sent it to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital Morgue.




