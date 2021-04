PIROJPUR, Apr 13: Md Jahangir Hossain Nanna Paddar, editor and publisher of the weekly Boleswar, passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 55.

He breathed his last in a hospital in Delhi, India while undergoing treatment.

He went to India for treatment, and got admitted into the hospital three days back. He was tested Covid-19 positive.

He left one daughter, one son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.