70 fishermen held for violating ban in Meghna

A total of 70 fishermen were arrested for illegally catching fishes including jatka, violating ban on fishing in sanctuaries of the Meghna River in Laxmipur and Bhola on Saturday.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested 36 fishermen for illegally catching fishes including hilsa in the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

BCG Kamalnagar Contingent Commander Md Mokhlesur Rahman said a team of BCG conducted a drive in Kadirpanditerhat area in the river at night and arrested the fishermen for violating the government ban on catching fishes.

About 200kg of fishes and a fishing trawler were also seized during the drive.

However, the arrested were handed over to a mobile court and seized fishes to local orphanages, the official added.

BHOLA: Some 34 fishermen in Sadar Upazila of the district have been detained for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban. The district police and fisheries department detained them from Ilisha area in the Meghna River while they were catching hilsa.

Conducting a mobile court, Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abu Abdullah fined them different amounts.

During the drive, around 10,000 metres of current net and three fishing trawlers were also seized. The net, later, was burnt down.







