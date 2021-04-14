Video
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:07 AM
Home Countryside

BCL leader ‘kills self’ in Madaripur

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Apr 13: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly committed suicide in Pathakkandi area in the district town on Saturday evening.
Deceased Prosanjit Das, 25, was the son of Rabi Das, a resident of the area. He was the general secretary of Ward No. 1 unit of BCL and a student of Madaripur Government College.
Local sources said Rabi Das has a laundry shop in Eaterpool area of the town.
However, Prosanjit's brother Biplob Das scolded him as Prosanjit did not go to the shop in the evening.
Later, Prosanjit hanged himself from the ceiling of an abandoned room.
Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Kamrul Mia confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


