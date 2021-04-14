Dry fish business suffers setback in Brahmanbaria for corona situation



The photo shows workers taking care of dry fish in Lalpur Village of Ashuganj. photo: observer

Dry fish traders in the village are apprehending a further loss-making situation because of the second wave-hit of Covid-19.

They suffered a loss of Tk 12 crore due to damage in dry fish business over the last one year due to the first hit of the virus.

After improvement of the first corona situation, they were able to turn around by December in the last year; the dry fish village started to become normal; and traders also made a stock of dry fishes worth over Tk 100 crore.

But they have again been in tension with the second wave becoming more critical. Several hundreds of families in the dry fish village are engaged in dry-fish-processing.

It is a very traditional dry fish village. Dry fishes of various local species have been made in the village for the last 100 years. Annually dry fish of Tk 150-200 crore is marketed from the village.

The number of small and big businessmen including Parimal Das, Bimal Das and Anil Das in the fishing village is about 300. Bringing various local fishes from different parts of the country, these are dried in the village.

On trellis along the Meghna River, these fishes are dried. From the village, along with local-market selling, dry fishes are also exported to India.

At present, according to category and quality, per kg dry fry is selling at Tk 100-500 in the village, Tangra at Tk 250-600, Chanda at Tk 350-450, Goinnya at Tk 300-600, Bujuri at Tk 250-350, and Tarabaine at Tk 1,000-1,100.

The fish-drying activities continue for seven months beginning from October to March in the village. At that time, dry fish is sold and stocked at a time.

During April-September period, the stocked dry fishes are sold.

Businessman Bimal Das said, "I usually sell dry fish of over Tk 1 crore per year. Wholesalers come from different areas of the country for dry fishes. But I suffered a loss of Tk 4-5 lakh last year due to corona".

According to him, this year's dry fish selling began in January. But traders have fallen in uncertainty with their stocks of dry fish amid the second corona-wave.

In this situation, if the lockdown lingers, we will be in jeopardising condition, Bimal added.





