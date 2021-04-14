Reuters gets first woman editor-in-chief in 170-year history

LONDON, Apr 13: Reuters has announced Alessandra Galloni will take over as its new editor-in-chief from next week, becoming the first woman to head the global news agency in its 170-year history.

Galloni is taking over from Stephen J. Adler, who is retiring, Thomson Reuters said in a statement. Galloni, 47, said she was "thrilled" at the opportunity to "lead a world-class newsroom full of talented, dedicated and inspiring journalists".

A native of Rome who speaks four languages, Galloni began her career at Reuters' Italian-language service and rejoined the agency in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau and later became global managing editor.

During her time outside the agency, she spent 13 years in various positions at the Wall Street Journal in New York, London, Paris and Rome, specialising in business and economics coverage.

Steve Hasker, Thomson Reuters president and CEO, said: "At a time when the world sorely needs independent, unbiased journalism, we take seriously the need to push boundaries for all of our customers. Alessandra will do just that."

Some of these are common to all news media. Others are specific to the organization's complexity: With a worldwide staff of some 2,450 journalists, Reuters serves a range of divergent customers and is also a unit in a much larger information-services business.

Since 2008, Reuters has been part of Thomson Reuters Corp, a corporation with more-lucrative and faster-growing segments than news. Its chief executive, Steve Hasker, who joined Thomson Reuters last year, has focused on aggressively expanding the corporation's three largest businesses: providing information, software and services to lawyers, corporations and the tax and accounting profession. Hasker's strategy has helped boost Thomson Reuters stock to all-time highs.

Reuters News comprises about 10 percent of Thomson Reuters' total $5.9 billion in revenues. Unlike many news organizations, Reuters is profitable. But it is also a drag on the parent company's revenue growth and profit margin, analysts say, and the executive who runs the news business, Reuters President Michael Friedenberg, is pushing to increase sales and boost profitability. -REUTERS