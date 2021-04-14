Supporters face three coronavirus tests to attend League Cup final

LONDON, APRIL 13: Supporters wishing to attend the English League Cup final on April 25 between Manchester City and Tottenham will need to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within 24 hours of the match.

City and Tottenham will each be given 2,000 tickets for the game at Wembley, which is being used as a test event for the return of fans to stadiums.

A total crowd of 8,000 will be allowed to attend with the other 50 percent of tickets going to local residents near Wembley and National Health Service staff.

However, the decision to not allow any fans under 18 to attend and tell people who are clinically extremely vulnerable or pregnant not to apply for tickets has been labelled as "direct discrimination" by a Tottenham disabled fans' group.

SpursAbility said in a statement: "The policy adopted for this match is a direct discrimination toward many disabled supporters.

"Some of our supporters have been shielding for over 12 months and have seen this match as an opportunity to return to some form of normal lifestyle.

"The match is allowing only 8,000 spectators in an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 90,000 - less than nine per cent of its potential. Yet there is a choice to exclude a small group of supporters who would need to disclose their classification on a voluntary basis."

To get into Wembley, fans must take a lateral flow coronavirus test at a designated site in the 24 hours before the game and produce evidence of a negative result. -AFP





