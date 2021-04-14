Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Supporters face three coronavirus tests to attend League Cup final

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, APRIL 13: Supporters wishing to attend the English League Cup final on April 25 between Manchester City and Tottenham will need to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within 24 hours of the match.
City and Tottenham will each be given 2,000 tickets for the game at Wembley, which is being used as a test event for the return of fans to stadiums.
A total crowd of 8,000 will be allowed to attend with the other 50 percent of tickets going to local residents near Wembley and National Health Service staff.
However, the decision to not allow any fans under 18 to attend and tell people who are clinically extremely vulnerable or pregnant not to apply for tickets has been labelled as "direct discrimination" by a Tottenham disabled fans' group.
SpursAbility said in a statement: "The policy adopted for this match is a direct discrimination toward many disabled supporters.
"Some of our supporters have been shielding for over 12 months and have seen this match as an opportunity to return to some form of normal lifestyle.
"The match is allowing only 8,000 spectators in an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 90,000 - less than nine per cent of its potential. Yet there is a choice to exclude a small group of supporters who would need to disclose their classification on a voluntary basis."
To get into Wembley, fans must take a lateral flow coronavirus test at a designated site in the 24 hours before the game and produce evidence of a negative result.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp strives for perfection to pull off Real Madrid comeback
England captain Knight delighted by Women's Test against India
England's Archer back training but IPL stint uncertain
Supporters face three coronavirus tests to attend League Cup final
New comer Praveen Jayawickrama replaces injured Embuldenia
Five SA cricketers leave for home after being Covid-19 negative in Dhaka
Bangladesh's fastest man Ismail injured
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL


Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft