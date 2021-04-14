Video
New comer Praveen Jayawickrama replaces injured Embuldenia

Angelo Mathews returns in the squad  

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Bipin Dani

Sri Lankan selectors have included new comer Praveen Jayawickrama in the 18-member squad for the forthcoming two Test matches against Bangladesh, it is learnt here.
The 22-year-old Praveen Jayawickrama is a slow left arm orhodox bowler and will replace Lasith Embuldeniya, who is out due to injury.
"Praveen, who studied in St. Sebastian College, Moratuwa has performed well in the domestic matches and selectors, in consultation with the head coach Mickey Arthur and the captain Dimuth Karunaratne decided to induct the new blood", one of the top sources, said over the telephone from Colombo.  
Angelo Mathews, who had to return for personal work from the recent Windies tour is available and included in the squad, it is also learnt here. The team also has the senior player and ex-captain Dinesh Chandimal.
It may not be officially announced but all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva will be the vice-captain. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera are not included in the team.
Interestingly, Prad Navaratnam, the head of the Brian Centre was also invited to provide his inputs on strengths of the visiting Bangladeshi players.
Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Pramodya Wickramasinghe as a chairman and Romesh Kaluwitharana, Hemantha Wickramaratne will be involved for the national men's team selections.
Hemantha Wickramaratne will be the chairman of the junior selection committee (other member Uvais Karnain), whose inputs will help the selectors to induct young bloods for the national duty.  
Varuna Waragoda (chairman) and Thalika Gunaratne are part of the women's team selections.





