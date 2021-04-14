Video
Five SA cricketers leave for home after being Covid-19 negative in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

A day after being positive for Covid-19 in Sylhet, the five South Africa Emerging Women's cricketers returned negative in a test conducted in Dhaka.
They stayed back in Dhaka and are in isolation once their test, which was conducted in Sylhet, returned positive while the rest of the members departed for South Africa on Monday night.
However they underwent another test in Dhaka and it came back negative, paving their way to leave Bangladesh for their country. A BCB official confirmed that the five members, including four players- Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Nobulumko Baneti, Robyn Searle and team manager Marsia Letsoalo had already left Dhaka for South Africa.
"They were false positive in the test. They underwent another test in Dhaka and it came back negative. They will leave Bangladesh this evening," said BCB Women's wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel.
The South African team shortened the tour as the fifth and last match which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday was cancelled due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh and nationwide lockdown from Wednesday.
Bangladesh Emerging Women's team won the first four matches to take an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series.     -BSS


