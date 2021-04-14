Bangladesh's fastest man Ismail injured



Bangladesh's fastest man Mohammad Ismail.

Along with Ismail, athletes Al Amin and Mahfuzur Rahman from the country too participated in the international athletics event. Ismail and Al Amin were to compete in the long jump event on Monday and there Ismail received a hamstring injury while taking the first leap.

Fellow Al Amin was able to complete the event and placed ninth with a jumping distance of 6.99 meters.

Before that Ismail placed eighth in the 100-meter sprint running it in 10.91 seconds. Iraq sprinter Hossain Ali got the gold in the event finishing it in 10.44 seconds.

Bangladesh sprinter Mahfuzur became sixth in high-jump jumping a height of 2.05 meters.

Bangladesh is scheduled to return home by Wednesday.

Athletes from a total of 12 countries took part at the first edition of the Imam Reza International Athletic Cup Tournament which was held in the city of Mashhad on Northeast of Iran.







