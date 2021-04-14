Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Imam Reza Int'l Athletics Cup in Iran

Bangladesh's fastest man Ismail injured

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Imam Reza Int'l Athletics Cup in Iran
Bangladesh's fastest man Mohammad Ismail.

Bangladesh's fastest man Mohammad Ismail.

Bangladesh's fastest man Mohammad Ismail was injured while participating in the long jump event of Imam Reza International Athletic Cup Tournament in Iran on Tuesday.
Along with Ismail, athletes Al Amin and Mahfuzur Rahman from the country too participated in the international athletics event. Ismail and Al Amin were to compete in the long jump event on Monday and there Ismail received a hamstring injury while taking the first leap.
Fellow Al Amin was able to complete the event and placed ninth with a jumping distance of 6.99 meters.
Before that Ismail placed eighth in the 100-meter sprint running it in 10.91 seconds. Iraq sprinter Hossain Ali got the gold in the event finishing it in 10.44 seconds.
Bangladesh sprinter Mahfuzur became sixth in high-jump jumping a height of 2.05 meters.
Bangladesh is scheduled to return home by Wednesday.
Athletes from a total of 12 countries took part at the first edition of the Imam Reza International Athletic Cup Tournament which was held in the city of Mashhad on Northeast of Iran.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp strives for perfection to pull off Real Madrid comeback
England captain Knight delighted by Women's Test against India
England's Archer back training but IPL stint uncertain
Supporters face three coronavirus tests to attend League Cup final
New comer Praveen Jayawickrama replaces injured Embuldenia
Five SA cricketers leave for home after being Covid-19 negative in Dhaka
Bangladesh's fastest man Ismail injured
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL


Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft