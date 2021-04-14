Video
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Both Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman made the cut in their respective team's first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season despite uncertainty loomed over their participation.
While Shakib was chosen ahead of the Sunil Narine in Kolkata Knight Riderss'(KRR) starting line-up for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mustafizur also played for Rajasthan Royals first match against Punjab Kings. Basically Jofra Archer's injury paved the way for Mustafizur to be included in the Rajasthan's first XI.
While their team had contrasting fate, both of them came up with dismal performance in the first match.
Shakib though got wicket in his first ball of this season to dismiss Wriddhiman Shaha, he eventually finished with 1-34 in four overs and scored just 3 runs. But KKR managed to win the game by 10 runs eventually.
But Mustafizur's performance played a key role in his side's 4-run defeat to Punjab Kings. Despite skipper Sanju Samson's valiant 63 ball-119, Rajasthan fell short of the target, which was 222.
Mustafizur leaked runs generously and finished with 45 runs in four overs without any wicket to his kitty.     -BSS


