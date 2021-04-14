

Desperate for runs, Soumya returns to his childhood mentor

After five years in the international arena, he could not secure his position and also could not do justice to his ability.

While he had a great start to his International career, he couldn't continue with it and still is in the process of in and out from the team. But he now looks determined to end this in and out game from the team.

He was seen to work with BCB coach Mizanur Rahman Babul, who was his childhood coach, on batting. He worked for an hour in the academy ground.

Babul said the top order batsman was losing his balance while playing shots. The timing was messed up and as a result he was throwing wickets.

"I have been Soumya's coach since his U-17 life. We have been seeing them from the start of their career. So when they have lack of confidence, they come back to us to sort out the problems, that's it," Babul said on Tuesday.

"I was there for a while yesterday, I still work today with him. Soumya has not been able to score runs for a long time. He is disappointed. Since Soumya and their batch started their career under our guidance, we also have some responsibility when they are in off form."

Asked where the student was having problems, the BCB coach said, "There were a few technical problems, or he could have scored runs. Soumya realized that there was something wrong with his batting balance. That is what is being worked on, everything else is fine."

Soumya scored just 33 runs in three ODIs and 66 runs in three T20s in the New Zealand tour. Earlier, he scored only 20 runs in three innings in the Test against the West Indies. Although he has some achievements in Test or ODI format, he is not consistent. He has scored 831 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 27.70 with one century and four half-centuries. In 61 ODIs, he so far amassed 1,768 runs at an average of 32.14 and hit two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Babul said when their students go out of form, they feel disappointed.

"We try to follow those who have come up with our hands. We've the slightest contribution to the development of those who are now playing in the national team, but we still follow what they are doing. We feel good when they play well, but we feel bad when they are out of form." -BSS







