BIDA adds five more services to its online

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has included five more services with its online One Stop Service (OSS) centre to ensure ease and swift services for the investors in the country.

Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman joined the virtual inauguration function of the services as the chief guest while Member of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Zakia Sultana joined as the special guest, said a press release on Tuesday.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirajul Islam presided over the function.

The services are: Online VAT Registration, Electricity Connection of the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited, Electricity Connection of the West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, Electricity Connection of the Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited and Providing Recommendation of the BIDA Second IRC.

Now, BIDA is providing a total of 47 services, including the new five services, through the online one-stop service portal.

