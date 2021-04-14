Video
BASIC Bank extends banking service on WhatsApp

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

State owned BASIC Bank Ltd has launched WhatsApp banking service.  It is first bank among all the State-owned banks to do so.
Customers will be able to know about account balance and last 05 (five) transactions staying anywhere in the world at any time through this service, says a press release.
Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, inaugrated the service after ending bank's board meeting which was held virtually on Monday last.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Md. Anisur Rahman widely discussed on the service on the occasion. Among others- Md. Shaheb Ali Mridha, Md. Razib Parvez, Md. Rafiqul Islam and Dr. Nahid Hossain- members of the Board of Directors were also present in the meeting.
It was informed that BASIC Bank marked progress of another step in meeting customer demand in terms of technology oriented banking services.
Account holders have to add +8801713257414 this number and send a message as well to activate this service. In addition maximum security has been ensured here to facilitate this service. It would be continued to add new facilities under this service in the days ahead.





