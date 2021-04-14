Midland Bank signs deal for green and dev funds



Midland Bank Ltd (MDB) signed participation agreements for Green Transformation Fund (GTF) and Technology Development/Upgradation Fund (TDF) with Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.Under the schemes, as Authorized Dealer (AD)/Participating Financial Institute (PFI), MDB shall be eligible to access low cost financing to invest in export oriented businesses related to green initiatives and enterprises associated with technological development or upgradation with a view to enhancing competitive capacity and sustainability across the industries in Bangladesh.In the signing ceremony, Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager from SFD presided over the event. Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and CEO, signed the participation agreement on behalf of MDB.Md. Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and CRO, Mohd. Javed Tarek Khan, Head of Institutional Banking Division, Mostofa Sarwar, Head of Credit Risk Management Division and Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Structured Finance were also present during the signing ceremony. From Bangladesh Bank, Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Deputy General Manager, Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Joint Director and Md. Abu Rayhan, Deputy Director were also present.