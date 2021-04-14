Stocks continue to rise ahead of eight-day lockdown

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second day on Tuesday, as investors continued take fresh stake ahead of an eight-day second spell of hard lockdown effective from Wednesday today.

The stock market will remain shut during the countrywide strict lockdown beginning from Wednesday as banks will remain closed during the period.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 70.22 points or 1.35 per cent to settle at 5,258, after gaining more than 23 points in the previous day.

Two other indices also closed higher with the DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 36.82 points to finish at 1,997 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) soared 15.60 points to close at 1,198.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also rose to Taka 5.12 billion, which was 3.64 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 4.94 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 347 issues traded, 228 advanced, 63 declined and 56 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.















