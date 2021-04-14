Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise ahead of eight-day lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second day on Tuesday, as investors continued take fresh stake ahead of an eight-day second spell of hard lockdown effective from Wednesday today.
The stock market will remain shut during the countrywide strict lockdown beginning from Wednesday as banks will remain closed during the period.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 70.22 points or 1.35 per cent to settle at 5,258, after gaining more than 23 points in the previous day.
Two other indices also closed higher with the DSE30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 36.82 points to finish at 1,997 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) soared 15.60 points to close at 1,198.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also rose to Taka 5.12 billion, which was 3.64 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 4.94 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 347 issues traded, 228 advanced, 63 declined and 56 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BIDA adds five more services to its online
BASIC Bank extends banking service on WhatsApp
Midland Bank signs deal for green and dev funds
Soaring veggie prices sour festive spirit for city residents
Stocks continue to rise ahead of eight-day lockdown
UK’s EU exports rebounded by 46.6pc in Feb
BAIRA asks to keep Middle- East bound operative
BB extends loan rescheduling for Leather Industrial City


Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft