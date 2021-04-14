UK’s EU exports rebounded by 46.6pc in Feb

LONDON, April 13: Exports of British goods to the European Union rebounded by almost 50 per cent in February, after slumping by a record amount in January following Brexit, official data showed Tuesday.

The value of UK goods exported to the EU jumped by 46.6 per cent or £3.7 billion ($5.1 billion, 4.3 billion euros) from the prior month, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The nation's EU exports had nosedived by a record 42 per cent or £5.7 billion in January. -AFP



















