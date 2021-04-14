

Weekly tea auction begins in Ctg on May 3

The first auction at the Srimangal auction centre will be held on May 5. The number of auction may be increased or decreased according to the production of tea across the country.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Tea Sales Coordination Committee held on Sunday last with Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) Chairman Major General Md Zahirul Islam in the chair.

The BTB Chairman instructed brokers and bidders to maintain health guidelines including social distancing and hand sanitizing properly so that pandemic infection does not affect the participants.

He also instructed the department concerned to introduce online auction system at the earliest, saying there is no alternative to e-auction amid the pandemic.







The maiden auction of the new tea season (April-March) will be held in Chattogram on May 3, next. The Chattogram auction centre will hold 47 weekly auctions while 22 sepaprte tea auctions will also be held at Srimangal auction centre in Moulvibazar district.The first auction at the Srimangal auction centre will be held on May 5. The number of auction may be increased or decreased according to the production of tea across the country.The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Tea Sales Coordination Committee held on Sunday last with Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) Chairman Major General Md Zahirul Islam in the chair.The BTB Chairman instructed brokers and bidders to maintain health guidelines including social distancing and hand sanitizing properly so that pandemic infection does not affect the participants.He also instructed the department concerned to introduce online auction system at the earliest, saying there is no alternative to e-auction amid the pandemic.