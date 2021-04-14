BB extends CMSME stimulus lending deadline to June 30

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has further extended the timeline to allocate the fund for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) under the incentive package as banks and financial institutions failed to make significant headway.

According to the new timeframe, banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) will get time till June 30, as per a BB circular issued on Monday.

Earlier, the deadline was March 31.

The financial institutions failed to implement loan disbursement by March 31 under the Taka 20,000 crore stimulus package for the CMSME sector.

At the end of March, banks and financial institutions disbursed 72.31 percent of the total package.





