Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB to give $500m to BD for C-19 emergency response

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

The government of Bangladesh (GOB) on Sunday signed a loan agreement of five hundred million US dollar with the World Bank, as additional financing for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine under the "COVID- 19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness" project being implemented by the Health Services Division here.
Secretary of Economic Relations Division Ms. Fatima Yasmin and country director of World Bank Country Office Ms. Mercy Tembon signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and World Bank, respectively, said a press release.
The World Bank provided 100 million US dollar as loan assistance on April 10, 2020 for the "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness" project.
Under this project, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has co-financed 100 million US dollar.
Following this, the World Bank agreed to provide US$ 500 million as additional financing under the ongoing project for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine and the Project duration is from April 2020 to December 2023.
The main objective of the World Bank's additional financing for this project is - vaccination of 31 percent of the total population of the country through direct purchase of COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) or three Stringent Regulatory Authorities or advance purchase from COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BIDA adds five more services to its online
BASIC Bank extends banking service on WhatsApp
Midland Bank signs deal for green and dev funds
Soaring veggie prices sour festive spirit for city residents
Stocks continue to rise ahead of eight-day lockdown
UK’s EU exports rebounded by 46.6pc in Feb
BAIRA asks to keep Middle- East bound operative
BB extends loan rescheduling for Leather Industrial City


Latest News
Stock markets to remain open during lockdown
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May
China's exports rise 30.6% in March as global demand revives
Kremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties
Health service organizations asked to remain open from Apr 14 to 21
WHO urges ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Dismal start for Shakib, Mustafizur in IPL
One US patient died, another critical after J&J vaccine: official
Pahela Boishakh encourages us to get rid of narrowness: PM
Govt allocates over 31,000 tonnes of rice for fishermen
Most Read News
BGMEA new leaders vow to revive export, realise GSP plus facilities
Bir Bikram Abdus Sabur dies from coronavirus
Machine gun post set up at city police stations
Eight-day lockdown package announced
Movement pass is not legal issue, it's cooperation: IGP
AL lawmaker Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
Music director Farid Ahmed dies of COVID-19
69 deaths, 6028 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
Banks to remain open, transactions from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Banks to be kept open on limited scale during lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft