

Mongla Port to operate amid lockdown

Following all the health guidelines, the port will operate to keep the price of daily commodities stable and the supply of the local raw materials normal during Ramadan, says a press release sent by Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of Mongla Port.

"All the officers and employees have been provided health guidelines for attending office. Thermal scanners will be used for entering the office, limited visitors will be allowed and various banners will be established viewing awareness during this time," says Rear Admiral Md Musa, chairman of the port.

"Prayers will be held following health instructions too in the port mosques," he added.

The bank, shipping agents, Clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents, stewards are working together to continue the operation of the port.

