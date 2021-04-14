Video
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
Mongla Port to operate amid lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 13: The Mongla Port is going to continue its operation during the upcoming 7-day lockdown which will be imposed from 14 April across the country to contain the surge of Covid-19 infections.
Following all the health guidelines, the port will operate to keep the price of daily commodities stable and the supply of the local raw materials normal during Ramadan, says a press release sent by Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of Mongla Port.
"All the officers and employees have been provided health guidelines for attending office. Thermal scanners will be used for entering the office, limited visitors will be allowed and various banners will be established viewing awareness during this time," says Rear Admiral Md Musa, chairman of the port.
"Prayers will be held following health instructions too in the port mosques," he added.
The bank, shipping agents, Clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents, stewards are working together to continue the operation of the port.
Stating the activities has increased in the port at present, the chairman informed that 21 ships came to the port last year from which 260,567 cargo and 373 containers were handled and 272 cars were delivered.



