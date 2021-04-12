20 people to attend prayers in mosque

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has instructed that a maximum of 20 people can take part in the congregational prayers at the mosque. In the Corona situation, this instruction will be valid for performing prayers in the mosque from April 14 until further instructions.

The directive, signed by

Sakhawat Hossain, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Religion, said a maximum of 20 people could take part in the five daily prayers at the mosque to ensure security in the Corona situation. A maximum of 20 people including Khatib, Imam, Hafez, Muazzin and Khadim will participate in Tarabi prayers in Ramadan. People will take part in the Friday prayers following social distancing and hygiene rules. Devotees are requested to pray for the mercy and relief of Allah Almighty through recitation of Quran and remembrance of Allah in the holy month of Ramadan.

The local administration, law enforcement agencies, Islamic Foundation officials and the management committee of the mosques were requested to implement the guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus.







