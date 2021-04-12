BERC fixes retail LPG prices

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) fixed the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), first of its kind, on Monday.

"As per the new prices, the private companies can sell a 12-kg LPG at Tk975 while LP Gas Company Ltd and the state-owned company can sell 12.5-kg LPG at Tk591 at the retail level," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said while announcing the price through a virtual press conference.

The commission also fixed the price of Auto Gas at TK47.92 per liter.

The price of LPG should

be re-adjusted every month in line with the international market, the BERC Chairman announced.

Earlier, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) used to fix the price of LPG produced by state-owned companies while the private companies fixed their own price at will.

Meanwhile, 20 private companies are operating at the market with more than 95 percent market share by annually importing 1.2 million metric tonnes of bulk LPG from mainly Middle-East while the state-owned LP Gas Company is locally producing 25,000 MTs of LPG from locally produced condensates at different gas fields.

Currently, a 12-kg LPG cylinder is being sold at the retail market at Tk980-Tk1, 050 depending on companies. In December last year, a 12-kg LPG cylinder of Bashundhara was sold at Tk950, Beximco at Tk920, Jamuna Tk940 and Petromax at Tk930.

In a public hearing on January 14 this year, the technical evaluation committee of BERC suggested fixing the price of a 12-kg LPG container of private companies at a maximum of Tk954 and minimum of Tk758.

It also recommended fixing the price of state-owned companies' 12.5-kg container at Tk902 by giving a cross subsidy of Tk300 on the current price of Tk600.

Replying to a question about the BERC's measures in stopping the uses of sub-standard cylinders at the local market the chairman said, "BERC is regulator, not an enforcement agency."

BERC Chairman defended his position saying that this was first time the regulator announced the LPG prices

How the Commission would be able to ensure the price across the country as it (commission) has no monitoring system, the BERC chairman said it is the duty of the rights bodies to make people aware.

"If we get any allegation against any companies we will take tough action," he said.

"We'll need to formulate some new rules and regulations to ensure the effectiveness of the new prices of LPG," he said adding that the administrative bodies will have to enforce the price by their own administrative measures.

"The private companies' LPG price was fixed on the basis of Saudi CP," he told reporters.

According to BERC Act, 2000, electricity tariffs and prices of downstream petroleum products should be fixed by the energy regulator through public hearings.







