

C-19 death rate keeps breaking records

As many as 7,201 more people were infected with the deadly virus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 691,957, the release added

The current infection rate stands at 20.59 per cent while the death rate at 1.42 per cent.

A total of 4,523 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 83.98 per cent recovery rate. Besides, 34,968 samples were tested at 255 labs across the country during the period.

Among the deceased, 54 were men

and 29 were women. Of them, 74 died at hospitals and the rest five at home. Four more died on the way to hospitals.

Of the 83 dead, 54 were in Dhaka, 17 in Chattogram, four in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two each in Barishal and Sylhet and one was in Rangpur divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,333 of the total deceased were men and 2,489 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





