Prices of six essentials fixed for Ramadan

The Department of Agriculture Marketing of the Ministry of Agriculture has fixed the prices of six essential commodities for the month of Ramadan beginning tomorrow.

As per the prices, sugar will be sold at Tk 67 per kg, onion at Tk 40 per kg, soybean oil at Tk 139 per litre, grams at Tk 63-67 per kg, coarse-grained lentil at Tk 67-69 per kg and fine-grained lentil at Tk 97-103.

Besides, low-quality date will be sold at Tk 80-100 per kg and medium quality not more than Tk 200-250 per kg.

The agencies and institutions under the Ministry of Commerce will work to ensure the selling of these commodities at the prices fixed by the Department of Agriculture Marketing, said a circular issued by the department on Monday.