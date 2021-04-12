Queues in front of TCB trucks get longer before strict lockdown

The queues of buyers to buy products of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) became several times longer after 'strict lockdown' was announced.

Prices of essential commodities soared in the kitchen market with 'strict restriction' being imposed ahead of the month of Ramadan.

"It is the visible effects of the 'strict restriction' and the month of Ramadan," said a consumer. On the occasion of Ramadan, TCB started selling products at open markets in the second phase on April 1.

As the country will go into a weeklong strict lockdown from Wednesday to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic buying spree gripped people across Dhaka and people of limited income are crowding before TCB's OMS trucks.

The buyers had to wait for hours in queues as there was huge crowd.

Traders once again increased the prices of products ahead of the upcoming Ramadan. As a result, the lower and lower-middle class people are buying products from TCB trucks in the capital giving a damn to health hygiene rules.

Long queues were seen in front of a TCB truck at Rampura, Shantinagar, Press Club, Segunbagicha and Fakirapul of the capital. Sales from TCB trucks at Rampura Bazar started at 12 noon. Shortly afterwards, a line of about a hundred people appeared. It could be seen that dealers and salesmen were struggling to sell their products.

Dealer Jahangir Hossain was selling goods in Rampura area on Monday. He said, "About 80 to 100 trucks of goods have to be shipped from TCB's Tejgaon godown."

It takes time. "Now I am getting 1200 kg of oil, 300 kg of lentils, 600 kg of sugar, 400 kg of gram, 500 kg of onion and 100 kg of dates every day."

He said the most demanded item was soybean oil. Asked why they were forcing buyers to buy commodities in a package, they said most of the commodities would remain unsold, if they do not sell them in a package.

TCB product seller in front of Motijheel Shapla premises Shahin Alam said, "We started selling at 10:30 in the morning on Monday. The use of masks has been made mandatory. I will not sell products to those who do not wear masks."

He said the demand for TCB products has increased due to the high price of oil and sugar in the market.

Meanwhile, Sadeq Mia, a buyer, said, "Oil and sugar prices are very high at markets. As a result I am standing in line."

Afsar Ali, who lost his job after the Covid-19 pandemic began, lined up in front of a TCB truck in Dhaka's Segunbagicha, said he had no ability to buy essential goods at market price. So, he waited for an hour for oil, sugar, gram, onion and lentil. The demand for oil and sugar is the highest among the products sold by TCB. Due to this, oil and sugar were out of stock in a short time. Many go back without being able to buy the desired products.

Various products are now being sold in 500 trucks all over the country. Of these, products are being sold in 100 trucks in the capital. TCB's products will continue to be sold every day except Friday.

According to TCB, a buyer can buy a maximum of 4 kg of sugar at Tk55 per kg, 2 kg of lentil at Tk55 per kg, 5 liters of soybean oil at Tk100 per kg and 5 kg of onion at Tk20 per kg per day.

