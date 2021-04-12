Fraudsters pocketing students’ stipend money

Recently, the Department of Posts and Telecommunications' digital financial service 'Nagad' has started distributing stipends to 14 million students at the primary level.

But allegations are there that in different parts of the country fraudsters are swindling money by calling mothers of students on their mobile phones forging their PIN numbers and One-Time Password (OTP).

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain directed the Criminal investigation Department (CID) of the police to investigate the matter.

Zakir Hossain said, "The ministry and the stipend distributing authorities have been asked to work more cautiously after learning that the stipend money is being swindled by a fraudulent gang."

"At the same time, we have requested the CID to find out the persons involved in fraudulence."

In last February using the 'Nagad' app the first stipend money was sent to the mobile number of the parents.

From then on, the fraudsters of the country have collected the mobile numbers of the parents from different schools of the country and called them.

Many parents unknowingly gave all the information to the fraudsters. The gang then took money from the parents' mobile accounts.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Director General of the Department of Primary Education were informed after the issue of fraud came to the notice of the stipend project authorities.

Besides, a two times a letter was issued with some instructions to keep everyone alert. It said that wherever there were reports of fraud, the law enforcement agencies concerned should be informed.

In addition, the Nagad was instructed to run more awareness campaigns through various media including the media.





