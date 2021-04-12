United Islamic Party for arrest of Hefazat men

Leaders of Bangladesh United Islamic Party demanded arrest and punishment to those who were involved in a massive riot led by Hefazat-e-Islam leaders in Brahmanbaria from March 26 to March 28 in protest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Maulana Ismail Hasain, Chairman of the party, came up with the demand at a roundtable meeting at the National Press Club and said, "Leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam were involved in the riot where a total of 26 people died and Hefazat-e-Islam is responsible for it. Their arrest and punishment must be ensured against those who were involved in the riot in Brahmanbaria."

Some 49 cases have been filed with different police stations of the district till Thursday. In these cases, 288 people have been declared as accused and 35,000 unknown people have been accused. Of them, 16 were arrested on Thursday night.

Secretary General of Bangladesh United Islamic Party Maulana Mufti Shahadat Hasain, Joint-Secretary General Kazi Maulana Shah Omar Farooq, Vice-President Alhaj Maulana Maestafa Chowdhury, Abul Khair Wahedi, Abul Khair Wahedi Shahidul Islam, Harun Aur Rashid Miron, Pir Saheb, Narail, Maulana Haji Habibullah and others were present at the round-table meeting.









