Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka-London ties wide, deep, says UK envoy

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Kingdom has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and people of Bangladesh for their condolence at the death of Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth.
"I am grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh for your kind messages of support and condolence at this time," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a statement on Monday.
The envoy said the ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) are wide and deep. Dickson said they will continue to work with Bangladesh in the spirit of steadfast friendship embodied by "His Royal Highness".
On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Queen and the Royal Family during this sad time," it added.
The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor on April 17 at 1500 UK time.
The service will begin with a national minute's silence across the UK at 1500 UK time and will be a Ceremonial Royal Funeral, the form of funeral that was held for Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother in 2002. The UK has now entered a period of national mourning that will last until 0800 on April 18.
Flags will be flown at half-mast across UK Government buildings during this time, said the British High Commission.
Given the current public health situation, physical "Books of Condolence" will not be available for the public to sign at the British High Commission in Dhaka, it said.
Members of the public wishing to express their condolences are welcome to send a message to the Royal Family via the online Book of Condolence on this website: www.royal.uk/books-condolence, said the British High Commissioner.
He said, "Whether as a naval hero, as the creator of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, or as Her Majesty's loyal consort; his legacy is felt by millions at home, across the Commonwealth, and around the world," Dickson said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Queues in front of TCB trucks get longer before strict lockdown
Police set up bunker in front of some police stations to boost up security
A child finds WASA supply water polluted with dirt and filth at Agargaon
Fraudsters pocketing students’ stipend money
United Islamic Party for arrest of Hefazat men
Dhaka-London ties wide, deep, says UK envoy
BAIRA, ATAB for continuation of int’l flights
Abide by health rules or face shutdown


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft